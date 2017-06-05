Sunday Oliver: Shame on LaMalfa | TheUnion.com

The health of our country, like the health of our public lands, used to be a bipartisan issue. In my opinion, it still should be.

There is a high proportion of older people in this district, but Rep. LaMalfa has chosen to back a health bill that would leave us uncared for, because it cuts off people with pre-existing conditions and has a lifetime cap. Special needs children, veterans and those struggling to get by would also be cut off under this bill.

Here are some things that would count as pre-existing conditions, according to Time magazine: asthma, diabetes, stroke, arthritis, cancer, bypass surgery, obesity, organ transplant (even if you are the donor), pending surgery or hospitalization, sleep apnea.

You might still be able to get coverage, maybe — but your premiums could go as high as $25,700 a year.

Do you want to re-elect a man who has voted, twice, for this kind of health bill? If it passes, Doug LaMalfa and his family would still be covered — under Obamacare. The health care that is good enough for his constituents is not good enough for him and his family. Shame on you, Doug LaMalfa.

Sunday Oliver

Nevada City