Steve Orlik: In rare agreement | TheUnion.com

I was bit surprised when I read the article, "Few Wins for Trump So Far" in the Wall Street Journal this last weekend in which our own Nevada County Mark Meckler was quoted.

The quote read, "I think the man who came to drain the swamp might have become the creature from the black lagoon." He was referring to the president of the United States.

My initial surprise and quick smile that a local citizen had been quoted in a national conservative newspaper soon faded to a darker feeling that Meckler maybe correct. My perspective as a progressive may not be the same as Meckler, yet we do seem to have an area of agreement.

Steve Orlik

Nevada City