Star D. Carroll: Charlottesville, looking forward

In grieving for the family of Heather Heyer, and the other casualties of the events of Aug. 12, I wonder how this desperate and cowardly act of a tragically misguided young man, is not domestic terrorism?

Not difficult to imagine our Nisenan neighbors' ancestors experiencing a similar shock, being killed because they did not meet someone's definition of being human.

I can only be guided and inspired by the commitment and bravery of the activists, and hold up a vision of a future America, where a James Fields stops, gets out of his car and engages a Heather Heyer in respectful and rational (although undoubtedly spirited) discussion.

Let's support an America where this is the norm.

Star D. Carroll

Nevada City