Sonia Delgadillo: Alternative to ACA? Let’s hear it | TheUnion.com

Twice I have emailed my representative, Doug LaMalfa, to let him know that I am concerned about healthcare and that I would like to know how he intends to ensure that features of the Affordable Care Act that are important to me and millions of Americans, such as portability, non-denial for pre-existing conditions, ability retained children up to age 26, are to be maintained.

Each time I contacted him, I checked that I did wish to hear back. Since then I have heard Doug LaMalfa on KNCO. He said that Republicans have a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Yesterday, I received a mailer from Representative LaMalfa in the mail. In it he lists as one of his priorities repealing the Affordable Care Act. He asks constituents to contact him anytime with comments or concerns. Well, I’ve done that. I’m still waiting.

If there is such a plan, it can’t be too hard for a staffer to reply. I’ll keeping contacting him until I get an answer. I encourage others to do the same with their own comments or concerns.

Representatives represent. And they need to hear from us.

Sonia Delgadillo

Grass Valley