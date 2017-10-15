Sherry Bullard: SPD goes above and beyond
October 15, 2017
I would like to say a special thank you to Grass valley SPD Market for the amazing customer service I received after most of a bulk flower order for my daughter's wedding was cancelled two days before the wedding (due to the hurricane in Florida).
They made phone calls and made special arrangements for us to be able to get replacement flowers in time for the wedding! They went above and beyond and took care of my stressful situation like it was something they do every day.
Thank you, SPD!
Sherry Bullard
Penn Valley
