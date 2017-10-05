Shari Voors: Fast and Fit with a heart

The board of directors at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation wish to extend sincere appreciation to Judi Bannister and team of Fast and Fit, Women's Gym and Personal Training Studio.

Their recent community shred-a-thon proceeds of $2,270 will benefit the Hospital Foundation's Infusion Center by purchasing supplies for local patients.

We thank all those that participated and Secure Record Management employees who donated their time as well.

Shari Voors

Grass Valley