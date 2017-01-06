Scott Lery: Benefits of PSA test far exceed risks | TheUnion.com

Scott Lery: Benefits of PSA test far exceed risks
January 6, 2017
I’d like to add to Ron Cherry’s informative and personal article in The Union (Other Voices, Dec.r 19) regarding the PSA test.
Although my case is not as serious as Ron’s, I recently had my PSA spike into the “dangerous” region. To avoid a false positive, I had it checked twice. When it was suggested I have a biopsy, I was at first hesitant. But my doctor informed me that the procedure has a risk factor of only 1 percent, which means there is a small chance of infection that is almost totally alleviated by taking antibiotics before and after the procedure.
During the in-office procedure, the doctor first uses ultrasound to visually check the prostate area. Then a very fine needle is used to take several samples (usually 12 to 16), covering the entire prostate area. (The pain is minimal, as a local anesthetic is administered.) All the recent concern about the PSA test and biopsies seems to be over blown — the benefits for me far exceed the risks.
I never had a problem after the procedure and was glad to know (to a high degree) where I stood, which in my case the biopsy results were benign.
Scott Lery
Nevada City
