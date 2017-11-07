Sarah Green: The heart break of speeding
November 7, 2017
Once again someone driving beyond the speed limit on American Hill Road killed the most beloved pet, cat Henry.
It was around 9 a.m., no reason to be speeding and not even feel that you hit our cat. No concern … no feelings.
I just hope that you do not have this happen to your beloved pet, who had some many loving years to give.
Sarah Green
Nevada City
