Sarah Green: The heart break of speeding

Once again someone driving beyond the speed limit on American Hill Road killed the most beloved pet, cat Henry.

It was around 9 a.m., no reason to be speeding and not even feel that you hit our cat. No concern … no feelings.

I just hope that you do not have this happen to your beloved pet, who had some many loving years to give.

Sarah Green

Nevada City

