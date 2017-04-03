Sandy Kewman: Travel ban violates core American values | TheUnion.com

I urge my members of Congress, Doug LaMalfa, Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein to speak out against President Trump's most recent executive order on immigrants and refugees, which reinstates a de facto Muslim ban and renews the suspension of the U.S. refugee resettlement program.

Like the executive order on refugees and immigrants signed on Jan. 27, this new version violates the core American value of religious freedom; does grave, unnecessary harm to people around the world; and damages U.S. national security. By turning away refugees in desperate need of assistance, many of whom have already completed background checks, this order also adds an edge of callousness and cruelty to our nation's immigration system.

Though the administration has made some superficial changes to the original order, these do not allay my deep concerns about this executive action and it's impact on our nation. I hope that in this tumultuous time, as core American values are called into question, members of Congress will reaffirm that the United States welcomes refugees and people of all faiths.

Sandy Kewman

Nevada City