Ruth Brown: Animal evacuation volunteers deserve our thanks

While Nevada County is so grateful to all the responders to our fires, and few sights can match that magnificent 747 flying so low the ground shook, I would like to thank one individual whose hard work for the past few years has helped prepare for this and any other disaster.

Pat Ehlers has led the Nevada County Animal Disaster Evacuation for many years with education and preparation of the volunteers.

This is not an easy or appreciated task to keep active if no need is being presented year after year. Thankfully there has been no great need, until now, but some minor ones in between. But there at the fairgrounds was Pat and her devoted volunteers doing whatever was needed for the animals, from cats to lizards, birds, dogs, llamas and horses. I know there were volunteers who went above and beyond but I won't mention any other names for fear of forgetting one.

So I extend to Pat a big thank you, not only for watching my dogs as we evacuated, but for all the time and effort she has freely given for Nevada County animals. Hugs are sent to all those other workers.

I hope some animal owners will remember this organization with a donation to keep it going.

Ruth Brown

Nevada City