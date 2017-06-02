Ron Rund: FedEx driver to the rescue | TheUnion.com

Our community owes a huge thank you to the FedEx driver who saved a potential disastrous outcome at the intersection of Zion Street and Ridge Road.

A young boy was running back and forth through the intersection, and the driver parked the vehicle — in the left turn lane of Zion — to rescue and escort the boy to the side of the road and held onto him to keep him from re-entering the intersection. Being a retired ICU nurse, I stopped to make sure there were no injuries, and then directed traffic around the FedEx vehicle until the fire department arrived.

Due to the driver's fast action at the busy intersection, and then her continued care and compassion for the young boy, I'm sure a life was saved from a potentially disastrous outcome.

Ron Rund

Nevada City