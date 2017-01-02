Ron Lowe: Nuclear? Really? | TheUnion.com

Does this man have no mercy? It’s the holiday season and Donald Trump is talking about nuclear arms and wars and obliterating adversaries. Right out of the 60’s Republican war playbook. Hey Donald, we are suppose to be moving forward peacefully not backward angrily, and most of the Americans are not angry white Republicans and fundamentalist end-timers — like your base.

Donald, besides all his other flaws, obviously has an inferiority complex and it is becoming clear now that he will stifle any dissension and keep everyone on edge through fear mongering. How many people with kids are digging Trump’s openly flagrant nuclear war talk?

Ron Lowe

Nevada City