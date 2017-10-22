Ron Lowe: Here’s why athletes are taking a knee

Donald Trump to athletes: Stay in your place, as he plays to his white racist base.

Hey Donald, athletes are just kneeling during the anthem to point out the racial injustice that exists in America. Surely you and your white supporters understand this pattern as it plays out.

Athletes are standing up to racial slurs, threats and hatred that is being hurled at them by white folks. That's what athletes are protesting, Donald.

And what about all the white folks who love their sports every weekend? Are you going to kneel down and demand an end to racism?

Fat chance!

Ron Lowe

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada City