Ron Lowe: Attack on American democracy | TheUnion.com

Consider the most explosive news to come along in recent history — that the FBI is investigating Trump aides to find out whether they colluded with Russian agents to throw the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

So what does President Trump do in collusion with new Attorney General Jeff Sessions? Fires FBI director James Comey to get the heat off his tail. It won't be long before Donald Trump is saying, "I am not a crook" much like Richard Nixon.

Russia's interference is a direct attack on American democracy. If Trump's aides were involved, that's treason. If Trump knew about it and did nothing, that's an impeachable offense.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City