Ron Lowe: American people support Dreamers

How can one ideologue, Donald Trump, end a program, DACA, that benefits 800,000 young people.

Is this effort by Donald Trump an attack to end another successful President Obama program?

It's not just President Trump who has his sights set on ending DACA; The few hundred House and Senate Republican politicians are also in cahoots and on the same page as Trump. President Trump is displaying disdain for the hundred of thousands of young people whose future is made brighter by this program. Why? All in an effort to curry favor with his white anti-immigration Republican base.

Or maybe Donald Trump's latest folly is an effort to distract attention from his North Korea war gambit? Whatever it is, hang tough, Dreamers, because this is not the American people speaking; this is Donald Trump's and Republican politicians doing.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City