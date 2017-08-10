Robert Ingram: Growers, it’s time to pitch in | TheUnion.com

District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller made an excellent point in The Union on Aug. 1. Where do the pot growers stand on the homeless epidemic in Nevada County?

They claim to be regular folks, common businessmen and women, and just want to be part of our community. OK, welcome; now what will you do with regard to the homeless?

Business pillars like B & C and SPD, along with many others, pour hundreds of thousands, of their hard-earned dollars, back into the community with their time and charitable items and donations. Your group appears well organized and well funded. You plan to capitalize substantially by growing pot in Nevada County. Fine, step up to the plate and donate some of your time and/or wealth to make Nevada County better, safer, stronger.

The homeless crisis would be a good place to start.

Robert G. Ingram

Grass Valley