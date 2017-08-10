Robert Ingram: Growers, it’s time to pitch in | TheUnion.com

Robert Ingram: Growers, it’s time to pitch in
August 10, 2017
District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller made an excellent point in The Union on Aug. 1. Where do the pot growers stand on the homeless epidemic in Nevada County?
They claim to be regular folks, common businessmen and women, and just want to be part of our community. OK, welcome; now what will you do with regard to the homeless?
Business pillars like B & C and SPD, along with many others, pour hundreds of thousands, of their hard-earned dollars, back into the community with their time and charitable items and donations. Your group appears well organized and well funded. You plan to capitalize substantially by growing pot in Nevada County. Fine, step up to the plate and donate some of your time and/or wealth to make Nevada County better, safer, stronger.
The homeless crisis would be a good place to start.
Robert G. Ingram
Grass Valley
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- The Owl Grill & Saloon closes its doors
- California man shot and killed after confronting pot growers
- ‘Vagrant issues’ discussion gets hot in Grass Valley (VIDEO)
- Nevada Irrigation District manager said indoor marijuana growers will face new costs
- Between a rock and a hard place, 1911 Alleghany gold mine continues despite hardship