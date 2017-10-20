Robert Erickson: Taking a knee a First Amendment right

I understand the NFL owners are contemplating requiring the players to stand for the playing of the national anthem vs. taking a knee in protest for what some players see as unequal treatment of people of color by various law enforcement agencies.

Without weighing in on the merits of the equal justice issue, I want to comment on the issue of requiring the players to do anything other than play the game to the best of their ability. The "owners" own their franchises, they do not own the players. That is called slavery, we fought a war to get rid of that a long time ago.

The players all have First Amendment rights to express themselves on any issue. Let them do it.

Robert Erickson

Grass Valley