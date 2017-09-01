Richard Cristdahl: White extremists’ skewed view of Christianity

White extremist shouting that we are god's chosen people have been brainwashed by the Christian religion into thinking two things that are not correct, with one setting up the other.

The first is that Jesus is God, and not the son-of-God. Jesus' divinity was a theological decision. Saint Paul first introduced the idea that Jesus was divine, after Jesus' death. All the Apostles didn't believe this, and over the first centuries, the many groups who didn't fall in line when Orthodox Christianity accepted His divinity, were branded heretics and eventually eliminated.

Next, Jesus was probably charismatic, nice looking, most likely short, dark skinned, and with a large nose, which wouldn't be considered handsome by Caucasian standards. This is nothing like he has been portrayed throughout history. He has been depicted as a light skinned, blonde/brown haired, nice pointed nose, handsome Caucasian with a slim-long body, similar to the prototype that Hitler wanted for the Aryan race.

Therefore, it would be easy for some single-minded, black and white thinking, individuals who think they're better than minorities, to falsely think that Jesus/God is Caucasian and therefore Caucasians are God's chosen race. It's time we start portraying and telling the truth about Jesus.

Richard Cristdahl

Nevada City