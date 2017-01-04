Richard Bell: Wine and cheese crowd | TheUnion.com

It’s very surprising there’s been little mention of the elephant missing from the room: Donald Trump’s election loss in Nevada County.

It’s probably not mysterious since millions of fraudulent votes were cast in California by, apparently, millions of fraudulent voters. We know without doubt there were no bogus Trump votes, so rampant cheating would certainly explain how Hillary Clinton outpaced Trump here, garnering a five point win and almost 2,700 more votes.

But who were these scofflaws and how did they so effectively stuff our pristine ballot boxes? We can likely rule out hordes of bused-in Latinos overwhelming local precincts (other than, of course, our multi-ethnic havens like Lake of the Pines, Alta Sierra, and Lake Wildwood, where they would have blended in quite nicely).

No, I fear we should be searching for those who look a lot like me: i.e., old, white, and normally very grumpy.

Concerned Nevada County residents should call on our local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to root out these geriatric hooligans and punish them accordingly.

Unless we act now, we’ll join the rest of California as an outlier who has lost its way with the elderly wine-and-cheese crowd squarely to blame.

Richard W. Bell

Grass Valley