Rich Howell: Step out of comfort zones to generate community spirit | TheUnion.com

Rehashing ones’ reasoning for election choices seems pointless. We did what we did, or didn’t do, and must live with the consequences.

Seeing the article on the local Republican Women’s group making a donation to a local group got me thinking forward. We have, every day, the opportunity to mitigate the damage that Washington will likely do in the next four years. Like the Republican women, we can support local organizations who do a tremendous amount of good in the community.

First, we can volunteer with organizations who feed, shelter, and offer medical assistance to individuals and families in need. Short of direct volunteerism, the need for donations to local groups grows as more families slip into troubled times. The more we act within our community, the more ways we can provide small but meaningful services to our neighbors. Finally, we can stay in town and shop with local merchants who freely and so frequently give to local organizations and events.

I personally feel that a lot of the post-election contentiousness is a result of isolation within like-minded groups. Perhaps, by stepping out of our comfort zones and working with others, we can generate a sincere community spirit.

Rich Howell

Nevada City