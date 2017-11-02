Ray Yedding: Thanks for voting down Dollar General

I wholeheartedly thank each planning commissioner for your decision to vote no unanimously on the Dollar General in Alta Sierra.

My praise also goes out to Tyler Barrington for presenting the facts and figures for you to access before making your decision. I appreciate your diligence in reviewing all of the factual information provided to you from the public in general since 2014; it's been a long haul for all of us involved.

Thank you for your unbiased opinions.

Ray Yedding

Alta Sierra