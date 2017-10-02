Randy Miller: The lost ones

You may call the homeless people the lost ones or a cause not worth a penny, but the homeless were once children with hopes and dreams not yet reached.

Then maybe they turned to drugs or lost someone they really loved. Then they themselves lost the ability and will to see anything more in this world worth a penny. I have known since I was 5 years old that each and every one of us are responsible for what we do or say. We are held accountable here and at the end of time for what we do. God can see our true heart and intent, but society cannot.

I ask you to be aware that the homeless were not as they are now. A penny. Lost and not worth a penny. Once we were children.

Randy Miller

Nevada County