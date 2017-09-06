Randy Miller: Thank you for the ‘help’

"Help." A single word that means so much. I recently had to ask for help and it was given to me.

I cannot thank Utah's Place enough for what they have done for me. The staff and its supporters are awesome in all ways, but mostly in their hearts. I found out not all homeless people are lazy or without skills.

Some are injured, some are nurses, mechanics, landscapers — the list goes on. Some have lost jobs they had for 20 years.

I wonder what you would do if you lost your job and had no family or savings to help you.

Thank you, Utah's Place. Good still exists on this planet.

Randy Miller

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada County