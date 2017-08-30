 Ramona Greb: ‘Men only’ in the Charlottesville violence? | TheUnion.com

Most people watched the "war" in Charlottesville, horrified.

I viewed many re-runs specifically to see if any females were engaged in physically fighting.

Did I detect any female participation? Nope, only males. Interesting.

Ramona Greb

Nevada City

