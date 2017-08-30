Rachel Tuck: Humanness and homelessness; a response

Is the 'dis-ease' of having to witness a lifestyle completely opposite of our own intolerable? I read Matt Bouchard's letter "Homeless camps out of control" and gleaned this message, "Get them away from me and my kind … arrest and destroy them." This opinion is dangerous. A friend said, "I imagine this is what ISIS is like".

When you don't like something you want to destroy it; a spider, a rodent, a person, a country. Too little time is spent on exploring our repulsion or on finding out how to solve the mystery of what's causing it.

Since some are so comfortable and convenienced why try? It's this privilege, and dare I say apathy, that perpetuates failing systems and promotes solutions that only benefit the few.

I'd like to put out a call out to those working towards things that are good and right to paint over this opinion (an opinion that divides and is not constructive) by sharing your personal experiences and ideas in relationship to homeless camps and those who inhabit them so that we can work together to move beyond "other-izing" and reorient towards making this a mysterious human situation to solve.

Rachel Tuck

Nevada City