R. Kate Laferriere: Paulette’s Country Kitchen helps feed the hungry

Interfaith Food Ministry sends a very special "thank you" to Paulette, John and the entire staff at Paulette's Country Kitchen for once again hosting our annual Spaghetti Fundraising Dinner on Oct. 6.

Your commitment and joy in service is inspiring! You not only donated your facility, beverages for the dinner, and time and talent in cooking delicious sauce, but you trained volunteers to serve the spaghetti dinner with speed and efficiency.

A big "thank you" also goes to the volunteers of Interfaith Food Ministry, Boy Scout Troop 807 and Ghidotti students. Your enthusiastic support in preparing tables, selling beverages, serving spaghetti, baking desserts and washing dishes made serving 253 spaghetti dinners a breeze! The annual Spaghetti Dinner raised over $4,500 to help Interfaith Food Ministry's clients.

Interfaith Food Ministry has served those struggling with food insecurity in western Nevada County for 30 years. Your generosity of time and talent not only helps feed those struggling with food insecurity, but your support provides cooking classes, nutrition education and information on community resources.

A client recently told me, "I can not thank you enough. Without Interfaith Food Ministry I would not be able to feed my son."

R. Kate Laferriere

