PSA testing | TheUnion.com

There was a very good Other Voices column on PSA testing in The Union by Ron Cherry. If not for the PSA test, I too would not be alive today.

After watching my PSA test results increase every year, my urologist did a biopsy of the prostate and found two large cancer tumors. I elected to have prostate surgery. It was a good decision, as the prostate pathology found both tumors near the prostate edge and would have developed into bone cancer within a few years.

As Ron Cherry pointed out, bone cancer is a terrible way to die. Now, over 20 years later, I’m still here thanks to PSA testing. Men, get your PSA checked every year during your annual blood tests, no matter what some of the doctors or “experts” say!

Dick Dirga

Nevada City