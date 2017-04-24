Philip Treanor: PG&E and prices | TheUnion.com

The California Public Utility Commission held a meeting in Davis on March 2, asking the public for comments on their high utility bills during the past winter months. The commissioners allowed the pubic to speak for three minutes, however they stated they would not respond to questions.

Knowing the policy of "no vocal reply to public comment," I presented the board with a list of three questions asking them to answer at their convenience. Having received no answer to emails and telephone calls I now must appeal to the governor regarding PG&E's pricing methods.

PG&E has raised its pricing for transportation (pipeline charge) costs. PG&E tells us they require more money in order to install and repair new and existing natural gas lines. This gas company made the price increase decision after the killings in San Bruno. Would seem the pipeline explosion benefited the utility, while the CPUC continues to side with this monopoly at the public's expense.

We the public expended time to attend this Davis meeting, shouldn't we expect a little more than silence to an issue that encompasses all the citizens of Northern California?

PG&E is buying natural gas at an all-time low and we the public are being charged at an all-time high due to the transportation issue.

It is time to allow, and the public should demand competition in the utility market.

The public is aware how non-elected officials in the past have met in secret with utility executives. Transparency could appear to be a vile word to those appointed to office by our elected officials.

Philip Treanor

Yuba City