Peter Milner: Cannabis a blessing in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

We just spent a wonderful Christmas in the Grass Valley/Nevada City area. The people were very friendly, the food was excellent, and the area was picturesque.

We enjoyed browsing the shops, leading to purchases of hats, sweaters, and locally designed jewelry.

All in all, we spent in excess of $5,000 during our stay.

The thing is that if it wasn’t for marijuana we would not have been in Nevada County. A relative we visited owns and cultivates. We could have been with my sister in Napa or in South Carolina, but we certainly would not have been there. And now we will return with more members of our family.

Like your community, our family consists of several generations. That is another notable advantage of the cannabis industry to your area. It draws financially independent young people. We noticed a healthy sustaining diversity in the age of the people in Grass Valley and Nevada City during our visit. Your future looks bright.

So when regulatory decisions are being made, think twice about the tremendous value and revenue that marijuana brings to your wonderful community. Do not spoil a true blessing that is caused by the cannabis.

Peter Milner

Chicago, Ill.