Pearl Lucille Bernard: Return to me

Lost in 8 years of drinking illusions,

That you have been cheated,

That you have been wronged,

That you have been violated,

Since the beginning of time,

By your brothers and sisters;

That you are not loved — Now

Erupts into violence, anger, chaos.

Yet hearts ache for your pain …

Come out of the darkness of

Your discontent, back home

To the peace that was taken

From you by eight years of drinking

The "God Damn America" Kool Aid.

P.S. God bless America and "We the People."

Pearl Lucille Bernard

Nevada City