Pearl Lucille Bernard: Return to me
November 1, 2017
Lost in 8 years of drinking illusions,
That you have been cheated,
That you have been wronged,
That you have been violated,
Since the beginning of time,
By your brothers and sisters;
Recommended Stories For You
That you are not loved — Now
Erupts into violence, anger, chaos.
Yet hearts ache for your pain …
Come out of the darkness of
Your discontent, back home
To the peace that was taken
From you by eight years of drinking
The "God Damn America" Kool Aid.
P.S. God bless America and "We the People."
Pearl Lucille Bernard
Nevada City
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County robbery suspect now faces sodomy charge
- Grass Valley legend Kenny Bond reunited with his iconic yellow bike
- Authorities: Red Bluff man leads police on car chase that ends in Nevada County
- THE UNION NOW: Livestreaming from the newsroom
- Authorities: Red Bluff man leads police on car chase that ends in Nevada County