Paul Hauck: Let’s get really clear | TheUnion.com

So imagine a strong but otherwise inept golfer. He tees off and his drive is going to overshoot the green by 50 feet. While in flight the ball strikes a seagull and drops straight down into the cup. He proclaims it a hole in one.

Now maybe, technically, he is correct. But it would be crazy to take that as a measure of his competence at golf.

With that in mind let’s turn to the election results, set aside all the bluster on both sides, and take a calmer look.

No, Kellyanne Conway, by no definition, was the election “Landslide. Blowout. Historic.” No one has ever ascended to the presidency having been outvoted by almost three million votes.

No, Mr. Trump, a 74-vote margin was not an “electoral landslide” either. Over the past 100 years, in 22 elections only three presidents have won by thinner margins: Wilson, Carter, and George W. Bush (twice).

So, yes, Donald Trump did get the ball in the cup. Yes, he is the legitimate next president of the United States. But what is it in his character that causes him to need to make it something that is isn’t?

If he wants to “bring people together,” he can begin by inserting one sentence into his inaugural address: “I know that the majority of voters did not want me as their president and here is how I plan to win their confidence …” That would be presidential.

Paul D. Hauck

Penn Valley