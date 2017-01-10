Paul Berger: ‘To the Republic for which it stands’ | TheUnion.com

Imagine Barack Obama winning the presidency by a narrow margin. Now imagine that our intelligence agencies conclusively determine that a foreign government, hostile to America and the West, interfered in the election process with the specific goal of electing Obama.

Now imagine Obama, before he even takes office, dismissing these agencies’ findings and cozying up to that foreign power and its dictatorial leader. To support his dismissal, Obama cites the remarks of an infamous computer hacker who is wanted by the United States government for conspiracy to commit espionage, theft of government secrets and revealing classified information, endangering the lives of thousands of Americans.

Can you imagine the outcry from Republicans? Obama would be called a traitor, a dupe, a dictator’s best friend, and worse. Calls for his impeachment would ring through the halls of Congress even before he took office.

That is exactly the situation in real life with Donald J. Trump. But except for a few brave GOP senators, we hear silence.

It makes you wonder whether Republicans have any moral compass, any unbreakable set of principles to which they adhere, save a raw desire for power. Trump’s unbelievable conduct shows that Democracy itself is at risk. We pledge allegiance not only to the flag but “to the Republic for which it stands.”

The next few months will determine whether the GOP, having finally seized control of the government, can place their allegiance to the republic above loyalty to their party.

Paul S. Berger

Nevada City