Patrick Black: Return to our roots for healthy forests

We've been reading a lot lately how unhealthy, diseased, and overgrown our forests are, and how they need our treatments to recover.

Rule #1: You don't let those who ruined the forests try to fix them. We need to give the care of our wildlands to folks like the ones who lived here for thousands of years and kept the forests healthy. Are there still Native Americans around who are wise enough to learn from the earth how to keep it in good shape? We need to ask them to take it over, not logging companies.

We were not put on this planet to manage it for our own profit. We were put here to grow up and learn how to manage ourselves, and that project is way behind schedule. That's the one we need to concentrate on now.

Patricia Black

Nevada City