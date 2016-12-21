Patricia Brown: Too stressed out for homework? | TheUnion.com

I am compelled to write this response to recent letters to the paper praising “no homework” policies currently trending in some schools because homework is “stressful” (I have no computer because buying/maintaining such a luxury is very stressful). So I take pen in hand to share my thoughts.

As a teacher and student for over 60 years (kindergarten through adult ed and additional college courses), I never had or assigned homework. Ample time and teacher assistance was provided, if I chose to use both. Whatever was not finished became homework.

“Sorry, kids,” I can imagine the teacher saying. “I was supposed to explain the significance of the attack on Pearl Harbor and World War II today, and it’s ongoing significance in today’s world, but it was too stressful to prepare because I needed to cook, clean, walk my dogs and endless other household chores not to mention work-related responsibilities — like correcting papers, attending endless required meetings including parent conferences, bus and recess duty. It’s all too stressful. So today you can read a comic book or play video games instead of me teaching, OK?”

By the way “Uncle Sam” has never accepted “too stressful” as a reason for not filing/paying income tax returns.

I also coached and played several sports, was a cheerleader, was active in student government and clubs (all stressful).

This letter is rife with errors which stresses out the English teacher in me, but it’s too stressful to rewrite it, so grade me down but don’t stress me out. Gotta’ go … Stuff on TV to watch.

Patricia Brown

Nevada City