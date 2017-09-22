 Patricia Andersen: We are a republic | TheUnion.com

Patricia Andersen: We are a republic

The worst enemy to our great country is ignorance. A universal ignorance is that our nation is a democracy. It is a republic.

Read the Constitution. We must re-educate our citizens starting with senators, congressmen all of our representatives, our television broadcasters and the professors and school teachers that our Constitution is based on being a republic.

Patricia L. Andersen

Grass Valley

