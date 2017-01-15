Pat Sharp: Repealing ACA irresponsible | TheUnion.com

Repealing the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) without a replacement health plan is utterly irresponsible.

None of us would cancel our homeowners insurance and then look around for another policy. That is what is going on in Congress right now. We are putting millions of families at risk. Our legislators don’t have their healthcare policies on the chopping block. Improve the ACA or replace it before it is repealed.

You can reach our local congressman Doug LaMalfa at (530) 878-5035 and tell him what you think.

Pat Sharp

Grass Valley