Pamela Biery: An open letter to NID board members, management | TheUnion.com

As a communications professional, I would like to assure you that full transparency is not something to be considered trivial, expensive or unnecessary. Transparency is the best business and government practice readily adopted globally.

Why is this so? Because communicating with your core audience (whether bill paying customers, voters, donors or affiliates) is essential to getting a job done. Any effort or task needs support and people support what they know and understand. Further, organizations are bound by obligation, laws and policies. Transparency provides protection to the members of an organization and also shields executives and board members from frivolous lawsuits by demonstrating in the open that they are in full compliance with all laws.

Transparency reduces work and duplicated effort by immediately communicating directly, rather than through redundant reporting, newsletters and notes.

Thanks very much for your consistent service providing water to Nevada County residents.

Pamela Biery

Grass Valley