Not boring details | TheUnion.com

Recently, on the front page of The Union there was a small piece about a water project bill passed by Congress. The bill addressed a number of issues, and The Union piece emphasized its impact on California, which was appropriate. But, just below the surface there was a story that was really important, and not reported.

The original bill passed by the Senate with substantial bipartisan support contained a provision requiring that all steel purchased be produced in the U.S. The Republican leadership in the House removed this provision from the act. The fact that “Buy American” is not important to Republicans in the House is important … something that consumers of news should know. These are not boring details.

Ron Drake

Grass Valley