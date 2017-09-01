Norm Sauer: A socialist’s conundrum

A "conundrum" is that which is puzzling or confusing. Consider the following, from Larry Poplack of Olympia, Washington:

1. America is capitalist and greedy — yet half of the population is subsidized.

2. Half of the population is subsidized — yet they think they are victims.

3. They think they are victims — yet their representatives run the government.

4. Their representatives run the government — yet the poor keep getting poorer.

5. The poor keep getting poorer — yet they have things that people in other countries only dream about.

6. They have things that people in other countries only dream about — yet they want America to be more like those other countries.

The sad reality is the Democrat Progressive Socialist Party needs people to fail, be without jobs, without health care, without insurance, and in economic pain for the party to succeed. With such misery more people will be incapable of helping themselves and big government will at the immoral expense of taking from the producers.

The Progressive Socialists run from the Trump Administration's demonstrated job growth, reduced unemployment, surge in housing starts, the Dow's record highs, and decreased illegal border crossings.

The conundrum: they say Trump and Republicans are crazy!

Norm Sauer

Nevada City