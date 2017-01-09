 Nell Lester: Not another dam | TheUnion.com

I totally agree with sentiments in the excellent letter submitted to The Union by Mr. Teichmann and Ms. Biery on Jan. 4.

Surely there are resourceful and inventive minds that will find a less nature destroying way to conserve water in Nevada County than building yet another dam.

Nell Lester

Grass Valley