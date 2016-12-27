Nathan Meinzer: Keeping fact-checkers busy | TheUnion.com

Jim Goetsch’s column “Democrats win in Nevada County; now what?” needs more fact-checking.

It contains so many errors and mischaracterizations, it’s practically a work of fiction.

For example, Mr. Goetsch states that President Obama has ignored immigration law. In fact, Obama has deported more undocumented immigrants than any other president. He also claims that the Democratic Party favors providing sanctuary to illegal felons, even though Obama has explicitly prioritized the deportation of dangerous criminals over nonviolent workers.

Here’s an easy job for the fact-checker: Mr. Goetsch actually wrote that Democrats think “black lives matter more than other lives.” The slogan is widely understood to mean “Black Lives Matter, also,” not that they matter more, and there isn’t a Democrat on Earth who believes otherwise.

Nor have Democrats ignored the problem of terrorism, as Mr. Goetsch claims. Far from it: Osama Bin Laden is dead, Al Qaeda is in shambles, and ISIS is in retreat.

I eagerly await the day when the Republican Party once again proffers fact, not fiction, and refrains from willfully mischaracterizing its opponents’ positions. Until then, the fact-checkers are going to be busy indeed.

Nathan Meinzer

Nevada City