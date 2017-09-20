Nancy Brost: Set aside negativity and seek the facts

Dave Glubetich's Other Voices on "PC, the Left's Lethal Weapon," was a welcome voice. He was willing to say that political correctness needs to end and be replaced with common sense, human kindness and open minds.

Also, there is a lot negativity all around us in the news, and most notably locally in letters to The Union, with a constant barrage of skewed opinions most delegitimizing President Trump's agenda and those who voted for him.

There are good things happening, but we only hear about the "resistance."

Tune out the negative drum beat and seek the facts.

Nancy Brost

Nevada City