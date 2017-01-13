Miriam Morris: A poem for Inauguration Day | TheUnion.com

Miriam Morris: A poem for Inauguration Day
January 13, 2017
I’m going to march tomorrow.
Tomorrow, I join my sisters,
Row after row, filling the streets.
Peaceful. Powerful. Present.
We’re going to march tomorrow,
And you may turn your head,
And you may cover your ears,
But you will hear us.
Your newly woven blanket of suppression,
A warp of tweets and a woof of grunts,
cannot silence us.
We will pull at your careless knots
And reveal your flimsy craft.
How strange to re-create this smothering cloth,
Now, when we thought it long abandoned
Lying unraveled in a heap of vile threads.
We’re going to march tomorrow.
Thousands and thousands,
And thousands more.
Even with your head in the sand,
You will hear us.
Miriam Morris
Nevada City
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County fatality: Two killed at Highway 49, La Barr Meadows Road (VIDEO)
- Huge sinkhole opens behind Liberty Motors in Grass Valley (VIDEO)
- Nevada County fatality: Two killed at Highway 49, La Barr Meadows Road (VIDEO)
- Wet in western Nevada County, but back to snow in the Sierra
- Nevada County Fire Swift Water Rescue Team has help saving stranded motorist (Video)