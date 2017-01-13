Miriam Morris: A poem for Inauguration Day | TheUnion.com

I’m going to march tomorrow.

Tomorrow, I join my sisters,

Row after row, filling the streets.

Peaceful. Powerful. Present.

We’re going to march tomorrow,

And you may turn your head,

And you may cover your ears,

But you will hear us.

Your newly woven blanket of suppression,

A warp of tweets and a woof of grunts,

cannot silence us.

We will pull at your careless knots

And reveal your flimsy craft.

How strange to re-create this smothering cloth,

Now, when we thought it long abandoned

Lying unraveled in a heap of vile threads.

We’re going to march tomorrow.

Thousands and thousands,

And thousands more.

Even with your head in the sand,

You will hear us.

Miriam Morris

Nevada City