 Michelle Carroll: 25th Amendment must be applied | TheUnion.com

Michelle Carroll: 25th Amendment must be applied

Three cheers for Gary Palmer's intelligent observation of the person now living in the White House. The 25th Amendment must be enacted immediately — impeachment proceedings will take too long. He is too conceited to resign.

He must be removed from the White House in order to save our America.

Michelle Carroll

Grass Valley

Go back to article