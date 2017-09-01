Michele Spencer: Support Global Partnership for Education

As our kids are returning to school after their summer break, it is important to realize that 263 million children and youth do not attend school globally.

Global Partnership for Education (GPE) has been successful in reversing this trend and is currently mobilizing world leaders to support its plan to give 25 million more children, living in the world's most low income and fragile countries, a quality education. Education can radically change the trajectory of not just a child's life but the life of her community and nation. Educated children are less likely to be recruited by terrorists. Global education is the best route to world peace and stability.

Congressional Resolution 466 is currently circulating in the House for members to sign to show support for Global Partnership Education's plan.

Write or call Congressman Doug LaMalfa's office today and ask him to sign HR 466 to show his support for this worthy cause. You can obtain his contact information or email him via his website at http://www.lamalfa.house.gov, or you can telephone his Auburn office at 530-878-5035 and leave a message with his staff. Make a difference.

Michele Spencer

Grass Valley