MIchael Kelly: Talk to veterans about national anthem controversy

Anne Merdinger "Other Voices" column on Oct. 19 claims respect for Bob Larive's previous letter expressing disgust with the NFL players over the taking of a knee during the national anthem. Yet later she says his "white privilege" precludes him from empathizing with anyone suffering any form of prejudice.

Ms. Merdinger continues with loose gossip and accusations that the president hasn't himself honored the flag by not saluting, laughing during flag ceremonies and disrespecting POWs, Gold Star families and our countries values. Not sourced – not credible.

My favorite claim of hers that the players protests are "strongly supported by many veterans who have fought for this right." I am a former Marine. My son is a former Marine. His grandfather was a Marine who fought on Iwo Jima. My uncle was a Navy/Marine Corpsman who fought at the "Frozen Chosen" in Korea. My closest friends are veterans. I have not heard a single comment supporting your claims.

However, you may be right. So for a credibility check I'm inviting you to be my guest at any one of the weekly Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) meetings. Semper Fi.

Michael Thomas Kelly

Nevada City