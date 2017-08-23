Michael Hill-Weld: We deserve a response from LaMalfa

After finding nothing on Rep. LaMalfa's website or Facebook page concerning the events in Charlottesville, I called his Washington office on Wednesday and today. I was told both times that he has issued a statement to the Redding Searchlight Record and that is the extent of his response.

I urge you to contact the congressman and secure a statement from him on the acts of violence by the neo-Nazis and white supremacists last weekend. And arrange to have him send The Union future statements so that your readers can know what the Congressman is thinking and doing.

Michael Hill-Weld

Nevada City