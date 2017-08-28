Micah Cone: Quick, compassionate response by Grass Valley police

Kudos to the Grass Valley Police Department. Recently, during the course of my work day, I was compelled to call the GVPD to request a welfare check on an individual.

I was asked for the person's address, which I didn't have. I then told the person working dispatch that I would call back after attempting to obtain the address from another department. Due to confidentiality issues, they were not able to provide me with the address.

Not even 15 minutes later, when I called back to let the police know that I wouldn't be able to provide that information, they informed me that they had figured it out, and were on the scene with the person in question.

I was blown away by the speed and earnestness with which the GVPD addressed the situation, and I now feel even more confident that our police take public safety very seriously, and will do their best to make sure those who need care receive it with speed and professionalism.

Thank you for your amazing work, GVPD.

Micah Cone

