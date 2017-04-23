Maryann Hart: Visions of Wolf Creek | TheUnion.com

Many thanks to the Gold Miners Inn for going more "local" and supporting Grass Valley history and themes!

I know you already have been a positive influence with hosting locally important events such as the farming and watershed presentations. Hoping that along those lines you might consider opening up a wonderful part of Wolf Creek that runs under your parking lot? It would be such a great addition to the ambience of your hotel and for all to see Grass Valley's own beautiful creek.

Plus a place for all, including your guests, to have a great walking experience along the trails that accompany a true Base Camp experience here in our own great town where "a creek runs through it." Thank you!

Maryann Hart

Grass Valley