Mary Wood: Walk together, talk together | TheUnion.com

“Walk together, talk together, O ye peoples of the earth: then and only then shall ye have peace,” is the motto of the American Field Service.

This exchange program for teenage students was started in 1947 by a group of men who had served as ambulance drivers on battlegrounds during World War I and II. Ten years after its inception, I was privileged to participate as an exchange student in this program and it made a big impact in my life.

During these days when talk is focused on building walls and excluding people from our shores, we need to remember the wisdom which came from a group of men who had seen the worst of war, “Walk together, talk together …”

Mary Wood

Rough and Ready